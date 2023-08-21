Funds will be used to advance deep learning technologies, build the team, and boost product development as well as marketing & sales efforts

Prins AI Technology, a US-based provider of an AI-driven digital persona training product, has closed a $22 million Series A+ funding round. The company plans to use the funds to further develop its deep learning technologies, expand its team, strengthen product development capabilities, and enhance the effectiveness of its marketing and sales efforts.

The company's flagship product, PRINS AI, enables businesses, brands, celebrities, and individuals to create unique digital identities, forming a comprehensive digital ecosystem. The platform employs blockchain technology and smart contracts to record the training and application records of AI digital humans, while using a cryptocurrency reward mechanism to encourage users to participate in the AI digital human training program.

Prins AI has already been utilized in various fields such as radio and television media, brand marketing, e-commerce live broadcasting/short videos, education and entertainment, AR/VR/AI, NFTs, and the metaverse. The company's roadmap emphasizes optimizing the quality of its AI digital persona products to meet the evolving needs of users.

The firm had previously raised $10 million in a Series A funding round, which included notable investors such as Base 10, Kleiner Perkins, and Paradigm.