In a recent cyber incident involving the Blur platform, it has been reported by PeckShield Alert that seven Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), including a notable Mutant Ape Yacht Club (#8853), were stolen by a phishing attack orchestrated by an individual or group identified as Fake_Phishing182232. The stolen NFTs were part of a popular digital art series, and their theft sheds light on the persistent threat of cybercrime targeting the thriving NFT market.

The unfortunate event underscores the importance of adhering to strict security measures when trading or handling digital assets and NFTs. Awareness of prevalent phishing scams, ensuring the authenticity of websites and platforms, and employing robust security protocols can help mitigate the risks and potential losses associated with such cyber attacks.