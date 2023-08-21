According to ODAILY, Etherscan data reveals that the circulation of PayPal's US dollar stablecoin PYUSD has exceeded 40 million, reaching a total of 40.6757 million, which represents an increase of over 10 million from just two days ago. The number of PYUSD holders is currently at 106, reflecting a 24-hour increase of 21%.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
PayPal's PYUSD Stablecoin Circulation Surpasses 40 Million
2023-08-21 15:56
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 2
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top