According BlockBeats news, National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula announced the formation of a joint ad-hoc committee to investigate the cryptocurrency firm Worldcoin. The 15-member team, chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, comprises members from departmental committees on Administration and Internal Security, Communication and Innovation, and Tourism and Wildlife. The committee has been given 42 days to complete its investigation and report back to the House.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Kithure and his ICT counterpart Eliud Owalo are expected to appear before the committee after previously meeting with MPs to discuss the suspension of Worldcoin's activities. Kindiki explained that the government is concerned about Worldcoin's registration process, which involves collecting citizens' eyeball and iris data.

As part of the investigation, security, financial services, and protection agencies have been tasked with determining the authenticity and legality of Worldcoin's activities. In the meantime, the court has suspended the company's operations, and Justice Nixon Sifuna has ordered Worldcoin to preserve all data collected between April last year and August 2023.