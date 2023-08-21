Various factors contribute to the significant CAKE token burn

PancakeSwap has burned a total of 8,222,066 $CAKE tokens, which equates to approximately $11 million. The factors contributing to this burn include:

- Trading fees (V2 and Perpetual): 108,000 CAKE ($141,000) - an increase of 103% from last week.

- Trading fees (V3): 37,000 CAKE ($48,000) - a decrease of 7% from last week.

- Predictions: 66,000 CAKE ($86,000) - a decrease of 19% from last week.

- Lottery: 36,000 CAKE ($47,000) - an increase of 27% from last week.

- NFT Market, Profile & Factory: 700 CAKE ($1,000) - a decrease of 3% from last week.

These percentage changes are in CAKE amounts and indicate the variations in the platform's different components as compared to the previous week.



