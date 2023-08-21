According to Bitcoin News, a total of 450,785 out of 530,788 Bitcoin transactions conducted across a 24-hour period were found to be related to Ordinals, accounting for a remarkable 84.9% of Bitcoin's overall activity. This latest information demonstrates that Ordinals continue to play a significant role in the digital asset space, contrary to previous assumptions that they might be losing relevance.

As Ordinals continue to contribute to Bitcoin transaction activity and impact the digital currency space, market participants and observers need to keep a close eye on such trends and assess their potential implications for the future of Bitcoin and the broader crypto industry.