urat's on-chain enforcement technology aims to foster mainstream crypto adoption despite potential backlash from decentralization advocates

According to a Cointelegraph intrviews, The founder and CEO of layer-1 blockchain Jurat, Mike Kanovitz, has defended Jurat's on-chain legal enforcement from potential criticisms, stating that this technology is a necessary trade-off for mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. On August 8, a U.S. District Court utilized Jurat's on-chain enforcement tool to lock sanctioned individuals out of their crypto accounts for money laundering and cryptocurrency extortion in connection with North Korea’s weapons program.

Jurat's blockchain, launched in late 2022, connects blockchain nodes with court dockets to enforce court orders. Kanovitz acknowledges that this technology may face criticism from hardcore supporters of decentralization; however, he believes that effective on-chain law enforcement is essential for the security and broad acceptance of digital assets.

The on-chain enforcement tool currently works only in the United States and on the Jurat blockchain. Still, Kanovitz hopes to expand its capabilities to other Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchains in the future.