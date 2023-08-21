Recur's Web3 platform to shut down amid challenging market conditions

According to Decrypt, Recur, the NFT startup that partnered with big brands like Hello Kitty and Nickelodeon, has announced that its Web3 platform is shutting down, despite raising $50 million and featuring numerous high-profile backers. The platform will gradually lose core features over the next few months, including NFT withdrawals, stablecoin balance cash-outs, and trading on Recur-hosted marketplaces.

The decision comes as companies in the NFT space confront a downturn in digital collectible popularity. Recur was founded in 2021, aiming to offer Web3 "building blocks" for businesses to create in-game assets, loyalty programs, and digital collectibles utilizing NFTs. The platform's closure follows a similar move by Nifty's, a social network turned Web3 creators portal, which also recently shut down.

Recur plans to migrate the metadata and media of its NFTs to the InterPlanetary File System, ensuring the digital collectibles continue to exist, while other assets will be hosted on the Filecoin network.

