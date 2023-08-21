Friend.tech sees increased competition to buy shares in well-known KOLs after bots improve

DeFi analyst DeFiyst has monitored notable improvements in MEV (Miner Extractable Value) robots on Friend.tech since the first batch of sniper robots was open-sourced. The improved MEV robots have been competing to buy shares in well-known Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), with shares for some popular KOLs reaching 0.4 to 0.5 ETH.

In a recent development, Garry Tan, president and CEO of renowned American startup incubator Y Combinator, announced his involvement with Friend.tech and shared three invitation codes. This new trend of improved MEV bots and the influx of KOLs could lead to further advancements and popularity for Friend.tech.