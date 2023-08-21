According to ODAILY, after suspending its Solana loan pool in January, Maple Finance is returning to the Solana ecosystem and will open-source its cash management solution. The new product offers on-chain treasury management solutions for clients, including DAOs and Web3 companies, simplifying access to U.S. Treasury yields. Solana-based projects such as UXD, Drift, and Solend have already committed to using the lending pool.

In August, Maple Finance opened its cash management pool, backed by tokenized short-term Treasury bonds (T-bills), to U.S. investors. The cash management pools provide an opportunity for accredited investors, corporations, and DAOs to park their idle USDC and USDT holdings in one-month U.S. Treasury bonds, earning 4-5% annualized yield. Maple Finance is exempt from Section 506(c) of the U.S. SEC Regulation D, enabling the platform to extend its cash management solution to domestic investors.