Token unlocks from Lido, Avalanche, and Yield Guild Games may impact market prices as new supplies become available

According to a report by CoinDesk, Liquid staking protocol Lido (LDO), Avalanche Blockchain native token (AVAX), and Yield Guild Games DAO token (YGG) are set to undergo scheduled token unlocks this week. Token unlocks release predefined portions of previously frozen coins, often to prevent early investors or project team members from liquidating in large quantities.

Lido DAO will unlock 8.5 million LDO tokens ($14.2 million) on August 26, around 0.97% of its supply. Avalanche will release 9.54 million AVAX tokens ($102.86 million), around 2.77% of the total circulating supply, on the same day. On Sunday, Yield Guild Games will free up 12.2 million YGG tokens ($2.87 million), equivalent to 6.6% of its circulating supply.

The impact of token unlocks on market prices is complex, with a general decline in coin values often observed in the days leading up to an unlock. However, if liquidity released amounts to more than 100% of the average daily volume, prices may briefly rebound before decreasing again within two weeks.