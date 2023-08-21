According to Decrypt, the Kenyan government has recently established a committee tasked with examining the Worldcoin project, a global cryptocurrency initiative currently being piloted in Kenya. Worldcoin, which aims to distribute free cryptocurrency to every person on Earth, utilizes orb-shaped biometric devices to distribute coins by scanning users' irises. The initiative aims to advance financial inclusion and promote the use of digital assets.

Concerns have been raised regarding data privacy and security, prompting the Kenyan government to form a committee to evaluate the project's potential impact on the country's citizens. The committee is composed of representatives from the Central Bank of Kenya, Capital Markets Authority, Insurance Regulatory Authority, and Information and Communication Technology Authority, among others.

The Kenyan government's interest in the Worldcoin project signals its commitment to exploring emerging technologies while ensuring the protection of its citizens' rights and data privacy. The committee's review of the project will be crucial in determining how Worldcoin moves forward in Kenya and potentially provides valuable insight for other nations considering the implementation of similar initiatives.