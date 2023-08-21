According to Foresight News, several institutional holders of Grayscale Bitcoin and Ethereum funds, including Fir Tree Partners, Saba Capital, Owl Creek Asset Management, and Aristides Capital, have joined Alameda in a lawsuit against Grayscale. The plaintiffs have launched GrayscaleLitigation.com to enable other fund holders to join their cause. The lawsuit, initially filed by Alameda in March, seeks to lower management fees and allow redemptions.

Previously, Grayscale stated that plaintiffs would need to hold a minimum of 10% of the total trust fund to participate in the lawsuit. With the involvement of additional institutional holders, the case against Grayscale gains momentum, potentially leading to changes in the company's management fee structure and redemption policies.