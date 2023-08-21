The exchange aims to launch platform and OTC operations, with Security Tokens depending on local regulations

Odaily reports that Huo Zhaoliang, Co-founder and Operations Director of the Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange (HKVAX), expects to receive the first and seventh types of licenses from the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission within the next six months at the earliest. With these licenses, HKVAX plans to launch its platform as well as over-the-counter (OTC) transaction services.

The launch of Security Tokens (STO) will be contingent on the regulatory framework established by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission. Meanwhile, HKVAX CEO Wu Weiliang iterated that Hong Kong is supportive of fostering a global virtual asset center and is actively helping the industry tackle problems. He mentioned that some companies that had relocated to Singapore and Dubai have returned to Hong Kong due to its favorable environment for virtual asset businesses.