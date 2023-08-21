Trader shorted ETH at a high price in July and currently enjoys profit from long position

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a GMX trader managed to short Ethereum (ETH) at a price of 2000 points on July 14, earning a profit of nearly $1 million. The trader's successful short position was closed after the market crash on August 17.

Since then, the same trader has entered a long position with an average entry price of $1,624 for ETH. At the moment, the profit from this long position stands at approximately $189.5k, showcasing the trader's remarkable ability to navigate volatile cryptocurrency markets.