Asset management firm branches into ETFs, with fees yet to be determined

According to Eric Balchunas, ETF Analyst for Bloomberg. GMO, an investment management firm, has filed for its first-ever ETF: a US Quality ETF. The fund, which will trade under the ticker $QLTY, aims to provide investors with exposure to high-quality US stocks. Although the fee has not yet been disclosed, it will be crucial in determining the ETF's attractiveness to prospective investors. The move signals GMO's entrance into the ETF space, a growing and increasingly competitive market.