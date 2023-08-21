Revised proposal reduces maximum settled value for claims from $10 million to $7 million and adds U.S. Trustee as noticed party

According to aCoinDesk report, bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX's debtors have revised their settlement proposal following the U.S. Trustee's objection to their earlier motion, as stated in a recent court filing. The new proposal addresses the U.S. Trustee's concerns by reducing the maximum settled value for claims from $10 million to $7 million and including the U.S. Trustee as a noticed party. In addition, the debtors will now file monthly reports of executed settlements.

The U.S. Trustee had initially objected to the previous motion, arguing that $10 million was too high to be considered a "small" claim without providing adequate notice about the nature of the claims. Despite characterizing the U.S. Trustee as the "sole objector" and accusing them of interfering with a routine settlement process already overseen by two creditor committees, the debtors proposed these revisions to address the concerns raised.

FTX, formerly the world's third-largest digital asset exchange, declared bankruptcy in November of last year.

