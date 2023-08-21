Privacy concerns rise as SlowMist Cosmos reveals additional risks following leak

SlowMist Cosmos warns that the leakage of wallet addresses corresponding to over 100,000 Twitter accounts on friend.tech increases the risk of exposing more private information. Yearn core developer banteg had previously announced that leaked databases showed 101,183 people granted friend.tech posting permissions.

In response, SlowMist founder Yu Xuan explained that the leaked wallet addresses can be associated with even more privacy information by going up one layer, amplifying privacy risks. This follows previous concerns raised by on-chain data monitoring platform Spot on Chain, which highlighted issues with API data leaks and the ability for users to buy and sell shares from friend.tech contracts without invitation codes.

Friend.tech users should be mindful of their privacy settings and exercise caution when sharing sensitive information or granting permissions to online platforms.

