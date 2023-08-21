Developers and researchers highlight potential privacy issues and offer tips for users to maintain anonymity

According to Wu Blockchain, DeFi developer banteg has noted that since the number of Friend Tech users has surpassed the 100,000 mark, over 100,000 addresses have become transparent. As Friend Tech is tied to users' Twitter accounts, this may allow for greater scrutiny of address information and its respective controllers.

In response to these concerns, DeFi researcher Ignas recommends that Friend Tech users employ anonymous email addresses, create new wallets, and use funds sourced from centralized exchanges (CEX). Furthermore, Spot On Chain reveals that shares can be traded directly on-chain, eliminating the need for an invitation code.

However, the Friend Tech API has reportedly leaked certain information, enabling visibility of wallets generated via the platform. Despite these issues, the sentiment remains positive, with experts stating, "This is still a good project with a lot of potential, we hope we see some upgrades soon."

