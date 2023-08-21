The popular social tokenization protocol becomes the second-largest revenue maker among crypto protocols in just over two weeks

According to a CoinDesk report, social tokenization protocol Friend.tech is rapidly becoming a significant player in the crypto space, generating massive Ether revenue as NBA players, FaZe Clan members, and other personalities sign up. In just 24 hours, the platform made over $1.04 million in fees, accounting for 5% of each transaction's value. Friend.tech takes home $709,000 worth of Ether in revenue, ranking it among the top revenue generators among crypto services.

Launched on August 10, Friend.tech allows online personalities to issue shares on its app for access to closed group chats. The platform has capitalized on its rapid growth and popularity, with share prices of certain influencers reaching up to three Ether (about $5,000).

Built on Base, Coinbase's new layer-2 network, Friend.tech has helped the network surpass 136,000 daily active users – outperforming rivals Arbitrum and Optimism. Participants enjoy intimate community experiences and various benefits from share ownership, such as revenue shares, premium subscriptions, and trading challenges.

The platform's appeal continues to grow as major personalities from outside crypto circles, like esports community co-founder Richard "FaZe Banks" Bengtson II and NBA player Grayson Allen, join the service. Friend.tech's rapid success could further introduce cryptocurrencies to a broader audience.

