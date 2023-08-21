According to official news from ODAILY, Friend.tech has responded to allegations of a "data leak" on their platform. The company stated that the reported issue was simply a result of someone accessing their public API, which displayed public wallet addresses and public X (formerly Twitter) usernames. The company likened the "data breach" claim to an accusation of attack based on users' public information on X. Friend.tech has labeled these reports as irresponsible, and maintains that no actual data breach or attack has taken place.