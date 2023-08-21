Users encouraged to participate in newer releases as company terminates bug bounties for older versions

Today, Enzyme, the DeFi asset management protocol provider, made the important announcement that it will cease support for its older versions, specifically v3 and v2. The company is now concentrating its efforts on enhancing its services and focusing on innovation targeted at newer and upcoming offerings.

Effective immediately, Enzyme will no longer offer bug bounties for contracts linked to v2 and v3 releases. As a result, any discoveries or submissions related to these versions will be ineligible for future bounties. Three months from the date of this announcement, official support for v2 and v3, including bug fixes, asset universe updates, and all other maintenance activities, will come to an end.

In the past two years, Enzyme has diligently maintained v3 and v2 and offered bug bounties despite the introduction of v4, ensuring users' safety and satisfaction.

Enzyme's stellar achievements in security are demonstrated by its fast-responding bug bounty program on Immunefi. Having paid over $500,000 in bounties, the company continuously ranks among the most rewarding platforms. A $400,000 bounty will continue to be dedicated to critical bugs identified and reported in v4.

Enzyme expresses gratitude to its community for their vigilance and urges users to actively participate in the improved security features and functionality offered by v4 and future versions.