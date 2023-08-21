Hong Kong aims to attract more international Web3 talents and ecosystem-related businesses

According to Odaily, Lu Zhihong, Managing Partner of Deloitte China Digital Assets Hong Kong, shared that although currently only two licensed virtual asset trading platforms, OSL and HashKey, operate in Hong Kong, more licenses are expected to be granted in the second half of the year. Hong Kong aims to become an international virtual asset center, which requires attracting more overseas platforms to establish themselves in the region and gather more international Web3 talents and ecosystem-related businesses.

Recently, HKVAX received the notice of approval in principle for a virtual property platform license issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, indicating a positive trend in license approvals for the remainder of the year.



