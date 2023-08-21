According to ODAILY, CryptoRank, an encrypted data analysis platform, recently revealed that the three most popular social Decentralized Applications (DApps) in terms of active user growth for the past week are Hooked (154,000 users), Galxe (120,000 users), and Friend.tech (64,700 users). The report also highlighted Binance Smart Chain (BNB Chain) as the leading blockchain network for hosting social DApps, followed by Ethereum and Polygon, showcasing the evolving landscape of decentralized social applications in the blockchain industry.