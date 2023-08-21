According to CoinDesk, JPMorgan report highlights Bitcoin and Ether miners transitioning into high-performance computing to reduce reliance on cryptocurrencies

Based on a recent research report by JPMorgan, cryptocurrency miners are diversifying into new business areas, such as offering high-performance computing services to the rapidly growing artificial intelligence market. This shift aims to reduce their dependence on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

The cost of these new investments has been partially funded by miners selling their coins in recent quarters. Several mining companies have rebranded to reflect this diversification. For example, Hive Blockchain Technologies changed to Hive Digital Technologies, while Riot Blockchain became Riot Platforms.

Since the Ethereum blockchain Merge, former Ether miners have been offering high-performance computing services, as graphics processing units (GPUs) previously utilized for Ether mining "lost their utility." Some miners have sold their GPUs to recover investment costs, others repurposed them for gaming, image and video rendering services, or mining other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies like Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ravencoin (RVN), and Ergo (ERG).

JPMorgan analysts noted that mining these cryptocurrencies was less profitable than Ether, due to their lower market caps and concerns about their long-term viability. However, they added that the growing demand for AI and high-performance computing presents a potentially more profitable opportunity for miners. The report also highlighted geographical diversification, with Russia emerging as a global leader in Bitcoin mining power consumption, second only to the U.S.