According to Decrypt, a now-defunct cryptocurrency fund, San Francisco-based Cryptos Fund Limited, is facing allegations of misleading investors after promising 2,700% returns, according to a recently filed complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The fund, which was launched in 2018 by Jean-Marc Stiegemeier, allegedly provided investors with false information and deceived them regarding the capabilities of the fund's proprietary trading algorithm.

In addition to the inflated return claims, the complaint states that the fund failed to disclose pertinent information about Stiegemeier's background, which included a previous ban from the financial industry, and misrepresented the level of regulatory compliance it maintained. Consequently, the fund attracted millions of dollars in investments from unsuspecting individuals.

The plaintiffs, including several unnamed investors, are now seeking damages and a jury trial as they accuse Cryptos Fund Limited of securities fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, and negligent misrepresentation. This case serves as a reminder for potential investors to carefully scrutinize investment opportunities, especially those claiming exorbitant returns, and assess the credibility of projects before committing funds.