According to Cointeleraph, the Shiba Inu dog responsible for inspiring the popular Shiba Inu meme and subsequently the creation of the cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Token (SHIB) has passed away. The crypto community has reacted with a mix of emotions, sharing condolences and reflecting on the legacy left behind by the famous dog. The Shiba Inu meme has had a significant impact on the world of cryptocurrencies, especially with the development and growth of the SHIB token, which connected the community through a shared love for the adorable dog breed and the viral memes that followed.