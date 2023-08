Grayscale trust funds show varying negative premiums, while XLM Trust maintains positive premium

According to Coinglass data cited by OdailyNews, Grayscale's cryptocurrency trust funds have registered negative premium rates, with Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) standing at -25.83%, ETH Trust at -38.66%, ETC Trust at -54.05%, and LTC Trust at -28.44%. In contrast, the XLM Trust has maintained a positive premium of 62.31%.