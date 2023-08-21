According to Cointelegraph, the influential non-profit organization Coin Center has voiced its support for Congressman Tom Emmer's recent request for clearer cryptocurrency tax guidance from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Coin Center shares the concerns expressed by Rep. Emmer, along with seven other US lawmakers, who sent a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig. In the letter, the legislators highlighted the importance of proper guidance for taxpayers and suggested that the IRS should consider digital assets as property for tax purposes.

Coin Center's response emphasizes the need for clearer regulations and guidelines in the crypto space, particularly with regards to taxation. In addition to backing the lawmakers' call, the organization requested additional clarification on specific tax treatment issues, such as whether staking rewards should be considered income or interest.

The growing calls for clarity in the realm of cryptocurrency taxation highlight the increasing participation and adoption of digital assets, as well as the need for lawmakers and regulators to stay informed about and understand the rapidly evolving field to better serve taxpayers and ensure compliance.