State-owned China Mobile suggests digital IDs and real-world consequences for metaverse actions

According to Cointelegraph, China is reportedly considering the implementation of a social credit system within the metaverse and other online virtual worlds. According to POLITICO, state-owned telco China Mobile proposed a digital ID system for all metaverse and online virtual world users, carrying both "natural characteristics" and "social characteristics."

The ID would contain various personal information and identifiable signs, including a person's job, and would be permanently stored and shared with authorities to maintain order and safety in the virtual world. This proposal reflects China's current social credit system, which scores and ranks citizens across multiple metrics.

The proposal was submitted during discussions with the United Nations' communications technology agency, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The Metaverse focus group is set to reconvene in October, where the proposals could be voted on. If accepted, they could significantly affect telcos and tech firms as the ITU's Metaverse group aims to develop new standards for metaverse services.

