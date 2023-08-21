According ODAILY and data provided by DeiLlama, the total value locked (TVL) in Blur has dipped below $100 million, reaching $90 million at the time of writing - its lowest level since February 17. This decline signifies a nearly 50% drop from the June 26 high, illustrating a substantial shift in investor participation and market sentiment.

The decrease in Blur TVL could be attributed to a myriad of factors, including market volatility, changing investor behavior, or the platform's overall performance. Nonetheless, this development underscores the importance of monitoring TVL as an indicator of the health and traction of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and their relevance in the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

