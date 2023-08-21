According to a recent Forbes article, Bart Stephens, co-founder of cryptocurrency venture capital firm Blockchain Capital, fell victim to a SIM swap attack in May this year. As a result, Stephens lost $6.3 million worth of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. He has filed a lawsuit against the hacker, identified as Jane Doe. SIM swapping attacks typically involve exploiting customer service operators or using social engineering techniques to gain access to personal information, which allows the attacker to pass security tests and port the victim's phone number to a new SIM card that they control.

