According to ODAILY, Matt Hougan, co-founder of Bitwise, recently shared in an interview with CoinDesk his perspective on the progression of ETFs within the SEC. He predicts that a decision on an Ethereum futures ETF will likely precede that of a Bitcoin spot ETF, highlighting the slower progress being made by the SEC regarding such products.
2023-08-21 16:25
