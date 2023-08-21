According to Cointelegraph, recent research suggests that Bitcoin speculators are currently struggling with underwater positions in their BTC holdings, a trend that may heighten market uncertainty. Crypto analytics firm Glassnode has indicated that around 14% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply - representing approximately 2.47 million coins - are in unrealized loss positions, with their acquisition cost exceeding the current market value.

The number of underwater positions has spiked during periods of sharp Bitcoin price corrections, with the proportion of coins subject to unrealized losses hitting its highest level since November 2020. The findings imply that investor sentiment remains cautious, and market volatility is likely to persist.

Glassnode's research highlights the risks and challenges associated with short-term speculation in the crypto market, emphasizing the importance of understanding market trends and maintaining realistic expectations when formulating investment strategies.