Major cryptocurrencies stabilize after liquidation events, while SHIB encounters difficulty with its Ethereum layer 2 network

According to a CoinDesk report, over the weekend, major cryptocurrencies remained relatively stable, with Bitcoin (BTC) holding steady above $26,000 despite last week's large liquidation event, reminiscent of FTX's collapse. Ether (ETH) changed little from Sunday, with a value of around $1,670. XRP and Litecoin (LTC) experienced contrasting price movement, with XRP losing 2% and LTC gaining 2%, diverging from the flat market trend.

In contrast, the meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) dropped by 2%, accumulating a 21% loss in the past week after the problematic launch of its Ethereum layer 2 network, Shibarium. Transactions on the network halted hours after it went live last Wednesday, reportedly due to a bug that trapped over $1.7 million worth of tokens in a bridge.

Notable gainers among altcoins include optimism (OP) and rollbit coin (RLB), both benefiting from increased user activity. RLB surged by 18% in the past 24 hours, continuing a multiweek trend without signs of protocol usage slowing down.

Michael Silberberg, head of investor relations at AltTab Capital, noted Bitcoin investors are still accumulating the asset because it is considered relatively undervalued. He highlighted increased activity in Bitcoin futures trading in both directions, with traders betting on price movement during periods of low market liquidity.



