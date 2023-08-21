Ordinal inscriptions account for nearly 85% of Bitcoin's network activity on August 21

According to a report published by Cointelegraph, despite recent declines in Bitcoin's price and suggestions that the hype around Bitcoin NFTs have "died," ordinal inscriptions continue to dominate activity on the Bitcoin network. On August 21, Bitcoin had 530,788 transactions, with 450,785 of them being ordinal-related, accounting for 84.9% of network activity.

Data from Dune Analytics shows that there were more than 400,000 ordinal inscriptions on August 20 and a daily Bitcoin transaction count of around 556,000, making over three-quarters of the current network activity related to ordinals. Over the week, industry researcher Eric Wall observed that 54% of transactions on the Bitcoin network were ordinals.

Inscriptions are currently dominated by BRC-20 token minting. The high inscription activity contrasts with a DappRadar report on August 17 that claimed Ordinals NFT usage and sales volume had decreased since its peak in May. However, the report tracked sales and trading volume, not inscription activity, which remains high.

