As U.S. real yield rises to the highest levels since 2009, Bitcoin records over a 10% drop in value

According to a CoinDesk report, Bitcoin and the U.S. inflation-adjusted bond yield have been moving in opposite directions recently, demonstrating the strongest negative correlation in four months. As the yield on the 10-year U.S. inflation-indexed security surged to the highest level since 2009, Bitcoin experienced a decline of over 10%.

The 30-day correlation coefficient between Bitcoin and the 10-year U.S. inflation-indexed security turned negative this month, falling from +0.28 to -0.72, levels last seen in April. This shows the increasing influence traditional finance and macro factors have on Bitcoin's price. The negative correlation had weakened in July amid optimism for the potential approval of a spot ETF.

When real yields are negative, investors often turn to high-risk alternatives like technology stocks and cryptocurrencies. However, as real yields become positive and rise, such as last week's 1.97% on the 10-year U.S. inflation-indexed security, investors tend to invest in fixed-income securities.

Other risk assets, such as gold, experienced over a 1% drop and Nasdaq declined 2.22%. The outlook for risk assets has been negatively impacted by increasing real yields, rising energy costs, concerns about China's economy, and the commitment of major central banks to maintain higher borrowing costs.