The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.73% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,971 and $26,299 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,064, down by -0.17%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SFP, POWR, and ALPINE, up by 17%, 16%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: