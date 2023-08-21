The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.73% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,971 and $26,299 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,064, down by -0.17%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SFP, POWR, and ALPINE, up by 17%, 16%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1673.74 (+0.32%)

  • BNB: $214.8 (-0.69%)

  • XRP: $0.5232 (-0.85%)

  • ADA: $0.267 (+0.49%)

  • DOGE: $0.0632 (-1.60%)

  • SOL: $21.35 (-1.88%)

  • TRX: $0.07563 (+1.49%)

  • DOT: $4.497 (+0.07%)

  • MATIC: $0.5729 (-0.14%)

  • LTC: $66.14 (+2.62%)

Top gainers on Binance: