The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.73% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,971 and $26,299 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,064, down by -0.17%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SFP, POWR, and ALPINE, up by 17%, 16%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
FTX Debtors Revise Settlement Proposal Following U.S. Trustee Objection
China Proposes Integrating Social Credit System into the Metaverse
CoinGecko Adds Friend.tech Section to Track Price and Trading Data of Related Tokens
Market movers:
ETH: $1673.74 (+0.32%)
BNB: $214.8 (-0.69%)
XRP: $0.5232 (-0.85%)
ADA: $0.267 (+0.49%)
DOGE: $0.0632 (-1.60%)
SOL: $21.35 (-1.88%)
TRX: $0.07563 (+1.49%)
DOT: $4.497 (+0.07%)
MATIC: $0.5729 (-0.14%)
LTC: $66.14 (+2.62%)
Top gainers on Binance:
SFP/BUSD (+17%)
POWR/BUSD (+16%)
ALPINE/BUSD (+9%)