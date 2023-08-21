According to a recent Binance blog post, Binance Labs, the incubation and investment arm of Binance, has invested in Delphinus Lab – the world's first open-source zkWasm virtual machine. The investment aims to support the development of next-generation Web3 applications, utilizing Delphinus Lab's innovative technology to enable private and efficient transactions at scale.

Delphinus Lab's zkWasm virtual machine combines zero-knowledge proofs with Wasm (WebAssembly) to maintain confidentiality while processing complex transactions quickly and efficiently. By integrating zkWasm, Web3 applications can significantly reduce network congestion, enhance privacy, and improve scalability – all crucial for the continued growth and mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.

Binance Labs' strategic investment in Delphinus Lab highlights the importance of developing privacy-enhanced solutions for the blockchain industry. The collaboration is expected to accelerate innovative Web3 application development and push the boundaries of the blockchain ecosystem.