Automatic settlement and closure of all positions to precede delisting, as leverage and margin tiers undergo revisions

On August 28th, 2023, at 09:00 (UTC), Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement for the USDⓈ-M SOLBUSD Perpetual Contract. The contract will be delisted upon completion of the settlement process.

Prior to this, on August 21st, 2023, at 12:30 (UTC), Binance Futures is set to adjust the leverage and margin tiers of the contract, with the updates affecting existing positions. Users are strongly encouraged to adjust their positions and leverage in advance to avoid potential liquidation.