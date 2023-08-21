Binance opens deposits and withdrawals for CAKE and KNC tokens on respective networks

Binance has successfully completed the integration of PancakeSwap (CAKE) on the Ethereum (ERC20) network and Kyber Network (KNC) on the Polygon network. Deposits and withdrawals for CAKE and KNC tokens are now open on their respective networks. Users can find their assigned deposit addresses within the Deposit Crypto page on Binance.

Smart Contract Addresses:

- CAKE (ERC20): 0x152649eA73beAb28c5b49B26eb48f7EAD6d4c898

- KNC (Polygon): 0x1C954E8fe737F99f68Fa1CCda3e51ebDB291948C

