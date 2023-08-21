Twitter-linked crypto app Friend.tech drives increased activity and fees for the Base network

According to Decrypt, Friend.tech, a Twitter-linked crypto app built on the Coinbase-incubated Ethereum layer-2 Base network, has seen its activity explode since August 11. The app allows users to buy and sell "shares" of their favorite social media personalities, and its popularity has significantly boosted the Base blockchain's activity.

Daily transactions on the Base network reached a peak of over 900,000 on August 20, almost double that of leading L2 networks, Arbitrum and Optimism. Coinciding with the increase in traffic, Friend.tech's revenue and fees outpaced industry leaders like Uniswap, MakerDAO, and even layer-1 blockchains such as Bitcoin and Tron.

Friend.tech's success lies in its implementation of a bonding curve, akin to Uniswap's automated market-making (AMM) design, which automatically calculates buying and selling prices based on the number of users holding an account's shares. The prices rise with the number of shareholders, allowing for seamless trading without needing to find a counterparty.