Token Unlocks announces a significant release of 9.54 million AVAX, representing 2.77% of the total supply

According to Token Unlocks has reported that Avalanche will unlock 9.54 million AVAX tokens on August 26, accounting for 2.77% of the total token supply, or approximately $103 million. This release will encompass 2.25 million for strategic partners, 1.67 million for foundations, 4.5 million for team members, and 1.13 million for airdrops.

At the time of reporting, the current price of AVAX stands at $10.81, and its 24-hour trading volume is hovering around $80 million. This significant token release might impact the market dynamics and trading volumes moving forward.