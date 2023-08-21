According to Foresight News, options and perpetual contract trading protocol Aevo has announced the launch of an innovative index perpetual contract based on the market value of friend.tech accounts. Friend.tech is a popular Web3 social application, and the newly introduced contract allows users to trade the market value of these accounts effectively.

This development showcases Aevo's ongoing efforts to expand its product offerings and enable users to trade a wider range of digital assets and market segments. By introducing a contract focused on the market value of friend.tech accounts, Aevo further illustrates the growing interest in decentralized platforms and their associated assets in the trading community.

