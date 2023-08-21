In a recent cybersecurity incident, an individual reportedly lost a significant sum of approximately $900,000 USDC due to an ERC20-Permit phishing attack that took place on the Aribirtum platform. The news was shared by the Scam Sniffer Twitter account.

The unfortunate event serves as a reminder for investors and traders to always remain cautious and vigilant when handling digital assets on various platforms. Ensuring the use of strong security protocols, double-checking website authenticity, and staying informed about the latest phishing methods will be critical in safeguarding one's investments in the rapidly evolving and highly lucrative crypto market.