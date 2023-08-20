Points awarded for ecosystem participation, rewarding active users with future rewards and exclusive benefits

Odaily reports that multi-chain unified trading infrastructure zkLink has launched a new loyalty point system. The loyalty points act as proof of participation within the zkLink ecosystem, offering users the opportunity to earn future rewards and exclusive benefits. Users gain loyalty points by engaging with zkLink ecosystem DApps, completing on-chain tasks, participating in community activities, and interacting on social media.

zkLink is working on gathering data from past events, including previous loyalty points, Loyalty NFTs, Zealy Points, Weekly quizzes OATs, Sograph OAT, Dunkirk OAT on Galxe, Dunkirk OAT on Aki Network, Community Calls and Points for AMA OATs, as well as other minor events. The company plans to collect, upload, and airdrop points to these users on Galxe in the fourth quarter of 2023.

To ensure a fair system, zkLink will implement strict anti-cheating measures. First-time offenders will be penalized and warned, while repeat offenders will be blacklisted and disqualified. zkLink received $10 million in funding in May of this year, with investors such as Coinbase Ventures, Ascensive Assets, SIG DTI, BigBrain Holdings, and Efficient Frontier participating.

