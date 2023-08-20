Venly acts promptly to protect the Discord server and community

Odaily reports that Web3 SaaS service provider Venly's Discord server has been attacked. The team is actively investigating the situation and has taken immediate measures to secure the Discord server and protect the community. According to official sources, no other services have been affected by the attack.

Established in 2018 and previously known as Arkane Network, Venly provides digital wallet, NFT market, and NFT tool solutions. Its clientele includes The Sandbox, Bondly, and gaming giant Ubisoft. In April last year, Venly announced a $23 million Series A funding round, led by Courtside Ventures and joined by Transcend Fund and Coinbase Ventures.

