The ruling supports the stance of the U.S. Copyright Office that AI-generated works are not eligible for copyright protection

According to Cointelegraph, in a recent court decision, US District Judge Beryl Howell ruled that artworks created solely by artificial intelligence (AI) are not eligible for copyright protection, upholding the stance of the U.S. Copyright Office and emphasizing the importance of human creativity in intellectual property. This verdict comes amid growing concerns about the potential replacement of human artists and writers by generative AI.

The ruling was in response to Stephen Thaler's dispute against the government's denial of registration for AI-produced creations. Thaler, the CEO of neural network company Imagination Engines, argued that AI meeting authorship criteria should be recognized as an author and that the work's ownership should belong to the AI system's owner. However, Judge Howell disagreed, reinforcing the significance of humans as authors under copyright law.

The decision arrives in the midst of legal debates about AI companies using copyrighted content for training, which could result in the need for language models to be disassembled. While AI-generated art may not qualify for copyright, the ruling highlights the importance of human creativity in intellectual property claims.