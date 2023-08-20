Security experts investigate possible link between Android vulnerability and compromised on-chain wallets

According to Odaily, Multiple users have reported the theft of their on-chain wallets, with suspects possibly gaining access to 3.13 million USDT through a vulnerability in the Android system's photo album. Security experts speculate that hackers may have obtained screenshots of users' private keys by exploiting the vulnerability. However, this theory remains unconfirmed and necessitates further research.

A TRC address beginning with "TGBb" has recorded a significant number of unknown USDT transfers before moving the funds to OKX. This address, TGBbQLhgRFtFUh9V3MPKgKUzBx2YEKE6x9, is believed to belong to the hacker, though investigations are still ongoing.

