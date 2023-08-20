David Schwartz highlights that the SEC seeks an appeal based on its interpretation that the legal case has not yet concluded

According to Cointelegraph, Ripple Labs CTO David Schwartz recently discussed the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) appeal decision in the ongoing legal case between Ripple and the SEC. According to Schwartz, the SEC submitted the appeal based on its interpretation that the case has not yet concluded, allowing the involved parties the privilege to appeal after the case's finalization.

Schwartz emphasized that combining appeals is essential to improve efficiency and minimize disruptions to the main case. The SEC argues that the unique situation in the case merits a different approach, suggesting halting the process until the appeal is settled. Ripple, however, disagrees and believes that the main lawsuit should proceed while the appeal process occurs.

The court's decision on whether to accept the appeal request could influence the outcome of the legal disagreement between Ripple Labs and the SEC.

